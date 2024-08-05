British American Tobacco Proceeds with Share Buyback

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 87,845 ordinary shares as part of its programme announced on March 18, 2024, which was authorized at the company’s Annual General Meeting. The shares were bought on August 2, 2024, at prices ranging from 2783.00p to 2815.00p, with an intention to cancel the repurchased shares. Post-cancellation, the company will have 2,217,607,645 shares remaining with voting rights, and will hold 133,274,739 shares in treasury.

