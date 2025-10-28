British American Tobacco Issues €1.2 Billion Hybrid Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

British American Tobacco has announced the publication of a prospectus for the issuance of hybrid capital securities, totaling €1.2 billion, which will be listed on the London Stock Exchange. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including repurchasing existing securities and repaying debt, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and market standing.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BATS) stock is a Hold with a £4056.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on British American Tobacco stock, see the GB:BATS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BATS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BATS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 60 reflects a balance between strong cash flow generation and profitability against concerns of earnings volatility and high valuation. The technical indicators suggest a lack of strong momentum, while the high dividend yield provides a cushion for investors seeking income. The absence of debt and improved equity strength are positive signs, but the stock’s current valuation and technical setup warrant cautious optimism.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company focuses on delivering tobacco and nicotine products to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,516,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £84.93B

