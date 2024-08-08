British American Tobacco Insiders Buy Shares

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

Key executives and directors at British American Tobacco have made recent purchases of ordinary shares under the company’s HMRC approved Partnership Share Scheme. The transactions were carried out on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting a vote of confidence in the company by high-level insiders. These purchases could indicate a positive outlook for the company’s stock among those with intimate knowledge of its operations.

