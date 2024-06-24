British American Tobacco Initiates Share Buyback

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco PLC has engaged in a non-discretionary agreement with UBS AG London Branch to repurchase shares from 24 June to 24 July 2024, aimed at reducing the company’s share capital. The repurchased shares will be subsequently cancelled, with the transaction adhering to the price parameters set by regulatory and company guidelines. The action is part of a previously announced share buyback program, with the company confirming it currently holds no undisclosed inside information.

For further insights into GB:BATS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.