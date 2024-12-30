British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has issued an announcement.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. announced the purchase of 90,071 of its ordinary shares as part of its buyback programme. This action, aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, is expected to enhance shareholder value by increasing earnings per share and reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial health.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a major player in the tobacco industry, primarily involved in the production and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company focuses on delivering high-quality tobacco products to a global market while also exploring next-generation products.

YTD Price Performance: 37.86%

Average Trading Volume: 3,883,436

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £63.75B

