British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback Program

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has issued an announcement.

British American Tobacco announced the purchase of 132,478 ordinary shares as part of its buyback program, with the intention to cancel these shares. This move, following shareholder approval, reduces the total number of shares available in the market, potentially increasing shareholder value and impacting voting rights.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily focusing on the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco-related products. The company has a strong market presence globally and is involved in initiatives to transform tobacco with reduced-risk products.

YTD Price Performance: 1.84%

Average Trading Volume: 3,933,475

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £65.34B

For a thorough assessment of BATS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.