British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback Program

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has shared an announcement.

British American Tobacco has repurchased 88,450 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. This transaction will adjust the company’s share structure, potentially affecting shareholder interests and voting rights, aligning with regulatory compliance under the Market Abuse Regulation.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. operates within the tobacco industry, focusing primarily on the manufacturing and sale of tobacco products, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and other nicotine products, with a significant presence in global markets.

YTD Price Performance: 37.49%

Average Trading Volume: 3,891,919

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £64.89B

