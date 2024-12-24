British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has provided an announcement.

British American Tobacco announced the repurchase of 89,851 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move, authorized by the shareholders, was executed through Merrill Lynch International, with the company intending to cancel the purchased shares. This action reduces the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and impacting shareholder interests in line with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily focused on the production and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and other nicotine products. It operates globally with a significant market presence, aiming to innovate within the sector while adhering to regulatory standards.

YTD Price Performance: 37.19%

Average Trading Volume: 4,005,673

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £63.45B

