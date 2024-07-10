British American Tobacco Continues Share Buyback

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco PLC has actively executed its share buyback program, purchasing 160,000 shares at prices ranging from 2453.00p to 2484.00p on July 9, 2024. Following the buyback, the company plans to cancel these shares, which will reduce the total number of shares with voting rights and may affect shareholders’ notification requirements under the FCA’s rules. The overall remaining shares in issue will stand at 2,219,991,575, excluding those held in treasury.

