British American Tobacco Concludes Share Buyback

British American Tobacco PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 150,000 of its own ordinary shares from UBS AG on July 22, 2024, with the intention of canceling them. This move comes after receiving the go-ahead from shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2024. Post-cancellation, the company will have 2,218,439,228 ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares.

