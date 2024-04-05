British American Tobacco Completes Share Buyback

British American Tobacco (BTI) has released an update.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 300,000 of its own ordinary shares on 4 April 2024 from UBS AG. The shares acquired at prices ranging between 2349.00p and 2371.00p will be cancelled, affecting the company’s issued share capital and voting rights. This action follows the shareholder authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting in April 2023.

