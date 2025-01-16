British American Tobacco Announces Shift in Voting Rights

Stay Ahead of the Market:
British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has provided an announcement.
British American Tobacco has announced a change in the voting rights composition involving The Capital Group Companies, Inc., which now holds 15.075429% of the voting rights, up from a previous 14.040509%. This adjustment in holdings indicates a notable change in the stakeholder landscape of the company, potentially impacting its governance and decision-making processes.
More about British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. operates in the tobacco industry, offering a range of tobacco products including cigarettes, vapour, and tobacco heating products. The company is known for its global market presence and diverse product portfolio catered to adult consumers.
YTD Price Performance: 0.87%
Average Trading Volume: 4,694,269
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: £64.23B
