British American Tobacco Announces New Block Listing and Cancels Previous Scheme

British American Tobacco has announced a new block listing application for 1,500,000 ordinary shares to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange, expected to commence trading on 3 March 2025. This move is part of the company’s Sharesave Scheme, allowing shares to rank equally with existing ones. Concurrently, the company has cancelled a previous block listing under its Executive Share Option Scheme, as all outstanding options have been exercised, marking the closure of that scheme.

British American Tobacco is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company focuses on providing a range of tobacco and nicotine alternatives to meet the diverse preferences of consumers globally.

