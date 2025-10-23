British American Tobacco Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has shared an announcement.

British American Tobacco announced the purchase of 179,932 of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move, authorized by shareholders, is intended to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, which may positively impact the company’s stock price and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BATS) stock is a Hold with a £4004.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on British American Tobacco stock, see the GB:BATS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BATS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BATS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 55 reflects a mix of strong financial performance and cash flow generation, offset by bearish technical indicators and a relatively high P/E ratio. The attractive dividend yield provides some support, but the lack of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company focuses on maintaining a strong market presence globally, with a commitment to delivering high-quality products to its consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 4,390,683

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £81.32B

