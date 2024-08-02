British American Tobacco Advances Share Buyback

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco PLC has continued its share buyback program, repurchasing 88,150 of its own shares on August 1, 2024, at prices ranging between 2765.00p and 2816.00p. The company plans to cancel these purchased shares, which will affect the total number of shares in issue and the holdings of shareholders. The detailed transactions conducted by Goldman Sachs International are provided for regulatory compliance.

