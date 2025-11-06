Bristow Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Bristow Group Inc ( (VTOL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bristow Group Inc presented to its investors.

Bristow Group Inc. is a leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, primarily serving offshore energy companies and government entities with aviation services such as personnel transportation, search and rescue, and medevac operations.

In the third quarter of 2025, Bristow Group reported a significant increase in financial performance, with total revenues reaching $386.3 million, up from $376.4 million in the previous quarter. The company’s net income also rose to $51.5 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, compared to $31.7 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.

Key financial highlights for the quarter include an adjusted EBITDA of $67.1 million, a notable improvement from $60.7 million in the previous quarter. The company also updated its adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2025 to a range of $240 – $250 million and projected an increase to $295 – $325 million for 2026. The Government Services segment showed a strong performance, with revenues increasing by $8.4 million, driven by the transition of the Irish Coast Guard contract.

Looking ahead, Bristow Group maintains a positive outlook for its offshore energy services, supported by a tight supply of offshore helicopters. The company anticipates robust growth in 2026, with expected adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 27% year-over-year, reflecting confidence in its strategic positioning and market conditions.

