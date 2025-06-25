Bristol-Myers Squibb’s New Study on Iza-bren: A Potential Game-Changer in Breast Cancer Treatment

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has announced a new clinical study titled A Randomized, Open-label, Inferentially Seamless Phase 2/3 Study of Izalontamab Brengitecan (BMS-986507) Versus Treatment of Physician’s Choice in Patients With Previously Untreated, Locally Advanced, Recurrent Inoperable, or Metastatic Triple-negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) or ER-low, HER2-negative BC Who Are Ineligible for Anti-PD1/PD-L1 Treatment. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a novel treatment, Iza-bren, compared to existing chemotherapy options for patients with specific types of breast cancer.

The intervention being tested is Iza-bren, a bi-specific antibody-drug conjugate targeting EGFR and HER3, combined with a topoisomerase inhibitor. This treatment is designed to offer a new therapeutic option for patients who cannot undergo anti-PD(L)1 therapy.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It compares the experimental drug Iza-bren against a range of chemotherapy options chosen by physicians.

The study is set to begin on July 15, 2025, with an initial submission date of April 8, 2025, and the latest update on June 24, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry.

The announcement of this study could positively impact Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock performance as it highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to innovative cancer treatments. Investors may view this as a strategic move to strengthen BMY’s position in the oncology market, especially in the competitive field of breast cancer therapies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

