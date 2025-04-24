Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 2025 Financial Results Announced

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( (BMY) ) just unveiled an update.

On April 24, 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting total revenues of $11.2 billion, a decrease of 6% compared to the previous year. Despite the decline in total revenues, the company’s Growth Portfolio showed significant progress with a 16% increase in revenues, driven by strong performances from products like Opdivo, Breyanzi, Reblozyl, and Camzyos. The company raised its 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $45.8 billion to $46.8 billion, reflecting confidence in its strategic initiatives and pipeline progress.

Spark’s Take on BMY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BMY is a Neutral.

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s overall score reflects strong financial performance in terms of revenue growth and cash flow, but is negatively impacted by significant net losses and high leverage. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, while the valuation is pressured by a negative P/E ratio despite a strong dividend yield. The positive sentiment from the earnings call, with optimistic guidance and strategic initiatives, helps counterbalance some risks.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing innovative medicines for patients with serious diseases. The company is known for its strong portfolio of oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology products, and it aims to deliver transformational medicines to patients worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -12.31%

Average Trading Volume: 13,120,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $101.4B

