Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces New Senior VP and Controller

Phil Holzer is set to become the new Senior Vice President and Controller at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company starting February 15, 2024, bringing with him a wealth of experience from various financial leadership roles within the company since 2001. Sharon Greenlees, the current holder of the position, will transition to another role within the firm on the same date. Holzer, a University of Tampa graduate and CPA, has a track record of success in the company, including leading Finance, Treasury, and Tax Operations. Importantly, his appointment comes with no family ties or disclosed transactions that could raise concerns about his selection.

