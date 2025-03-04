Bristol Management Limited Acquires Majority Stake in Minaean SP Construction

Minaean SP Construction ( (TSE:MSP) ) has issued an announcement.

Minaean SP Construction Corporation, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, has announced a significant change in its ownership structure. Bristol Management Limited has acquired 31,343,819 common shares from Shapoorji Pallonji International FZC and Fali Vajifdar, resulting in Bristol holding 51.3% of the company’s shares. This acquisition marks a shift in control and could influence the company’s strategic direction, as Bristol has expressed a long-term investment interest and may adjust its holdings based on market conditions.

More about Minaean SP Construction

YTD Price Performance: -50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 23,404

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$615.8K

