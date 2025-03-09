Briscoe Group Sets Director Nomination Deadline for 2025 Meeting

An update from Briscoe Group Limited ( (DE:BWU) ) is now available.

Briscoe Group Limited has announced the closing date for director nominations for its annual shareholders’ meeting, set for May 2025, as March 24, 2025. This announcement is a procedural step in the company’s governance, ensuring transparency and stakeholder engagement in its leadership selection process.

Briscoe Group Limited is a New Zealand-based company, registered in Australia as Briscoe Group Australasia Limited. It operates as a foreign exempt entity on the NZX Main Board and the Australian Securities Exchange, under the code BGP.

