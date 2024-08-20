Brisbane Broncos Limited Forecasts Profit Rise

Brisbane Broncos Limited (AU:BBL) has released an update.

Brisbane Broncos Limited reports a promising increase in net profit before tax for the first half of 2024, reaching approximately $6.30 million, up from $5.41 million in the previous year. This financial uplift was achieved despite hosting one less game, thanks to higher average crowds, increased game revenue, and stronger sponsorship and merchandise sales. The company remains cautiously optimistic about the full-year results, acknowledging uncertainties such as crowd attendance and operational costs.

For further insights into AU:BBL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.