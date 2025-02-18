Brisbane Broncos Announces Dividend Distribution for 2025

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Brisbane Broncos Limited ( (AU:BBL) ) has shared an update.

Brisbane Broncos Limited has announced a dividend distribution for its fully paid ordinary shares. The company will distribute AUD 0.02 per share, with key dates including an ex-date of March 19, 2025, a record date of March 20, 2025, and a payment date of April 17, 2025. This announcement impacts shareholders who will receive the dividend, reflecting the company’s financial performance for the year ending December 31, 2024.

More about Brisbane Broncos Limited

YTD Price Performance: -0.53%

Average Trading Volume: 5,491

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$92.65M

