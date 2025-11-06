Brink’s Reports Strong Third-Quarter Financial Performance

Brink’s ( (BCO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brink’s presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The Brink’s Company is a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services, serving a diverse clientele including financial institutions, retailers, and government agencies across more than 100 countries.

In its latest earnings report, Brink’s announced a robust third-quarter performance with a 6% increase in total revenue and a notable 19% organic growth in its ATM managed services and digital retail solutions sectors. The company also achieved record operating profit and EBITDA margins, reflecting its strategic focus on margin expansion and cash flow improvement.

Key financial highlights include a 37% increase in operating profit and a 32% rise in earnings per share compared to the previous year. The company reported a significant 30% year-over-year increase in free cash flow, driven by enhanced profitability and efficient capital management. Brink’s also reduced its leverage and outstanding share count, while continuing to invest in strategic acquisitions.

Looking ahead, Brink’s management remains optimistic about sustaining its growth trajectory by focusing on higher-margin subscription-based services and further expanding its profit margins. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on large and growing addressable markets, underpinned by its ongoing transformation initiatives and strategic investments.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue