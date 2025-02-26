Brink’s Company Reports Record Revenue Growth in 2024

An update from Brink’s Company ( (BCO) ) is now available.

On February 26, 2025, Brink’s Company announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results, highlighting a record revenue growth of 3% and organic growth of 12%. The company generated $426 million in cash from operations and $400 million in free cash flow, returning $245 million to shareholders. Brink’s also resolved investigations with the DOJ and FinCEN regarding historical cross-border currency shipments, incurring charges of $45.7 million, which impacted its earnings per share. The company remains focused on strategic growth and improving its revenue mix.

More about Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company is a leading global provider specializing in cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions (DRS), and ATM managed services (AMS).

YTD Price Performance: -0.38%

Average Trading Volume: 235,880

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.02B

Learn more about BCO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.