Brilliance China Automotive Considers Dividend Declaration

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings ( (HK:1114) ) just unveiled an update.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting on March 3, 2025, where the board will consider and possibly approve a dividend declaration and payment to shareholders. The approval of the dividend is uncertain, and shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing with the company’s securities.

More about Brilliance China Automotive Holdings

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production and distribution of vehicles and automotive components. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: 2.13%

Average Trading Volume: 10,286

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.49B

