Brii Biosciences Unveils Ambitious Share Buy-back Program

Brii Biosciences Limited (HK:2137) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Brii Biosciences Limited has announced a share buy-back program, aiming to repurchase up to 10% of its issued shares, valued at no more than HK$60 million, reflecting confidence in its business prospects. This move comes as the company’s shares trade at a level deemed undervalued by the board, and the program will be funded by existing cash resources. Chairman Dr. Zhi Hong has also acquired additional shares, underscoring high confidence in the company’s future potential.

For further insights into HK:2137 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.