Brii Biosciences Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Brii Biosciences Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 25, 2024, with all proposed resolutions overwhelmingly approved by its shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of board members, and authorization of share dealings such as issuing, buying back, and extending the mandate for additional shares. The decisive support for these resolutions highlights shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic vision.

