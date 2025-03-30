Brii Biosciences Reveals Promising Data in HBV Cure Study

The latest update is out from Brii Biosciences Limited ( (HK:2137) ).

Brii Biosciences Limited announced promising new data from its Phase 2 ENSURE study, presented at the APASL 2025 meeting in Beijing. The study highlights the potential of BRII-179 as a predictive tool for identifying chronic HBV patients who are more likely to respond to curative therapies. Results from Cohort 4 showed a significantly higher rate of HBsAg seroclearance in patients who previously responded to BRII-179, suggesting its role in enhancing functional cure rates while reducing unnecessary exposure to costly treatments. This advancement supports Brii Biosciences’ strategy to develop a functional cure for chronic HBV, potentially impacting 254 million patients worldwide.

Brii Biosciences Limited is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for infectious diseases. The company is engaged in research and development of treatments for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, utilizing investigational drugs like elebsiran and therapeutic vaccines such as BRII-179.

