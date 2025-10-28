Brii Biosciences Grants Share Options and RSUs to Align Employee Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brii Biosciences Limited ( (HK:2137) ) has issued an update.

Brii Biosciences Limited has announced the grant of 10,120,500 share options and 2,114,000 restricted share units (RSUs) as part of its 2023 Share Option and Share Award Schemes. This move is designed to align employee interests with the company’s goals, potentially enhancing motivation and productivity. The share options granted represent approximately 1.40% of the company’s total issued shares, indicating a strategic effort to incentivize key personnel and drive company growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2137) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target.

More about Brii Biosciences Limited

Brii Biosciences Limited is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for infectious diseases and other illnesses. The company aims to align the interests and benefits of its employees with its overall mission to maximize motivation and productivity.

Average Trading Volume: 7,439,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.3B

