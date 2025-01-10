Brii Biosciences Enhances Asset Acquisition and Licensing Terms

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Brii Biosciences Limited ( (HK:2137) ) has shared an announcement.

Brii Biosciences Limited has announced a supplemental update regarding its asset acquisition and licensing agreements related to BRII-179 and PreHevbri. The company has successfully secured more favorable terms by acquiring additional physical assets and obtaining direct control over patent rights, enhancing its operational capabilities and market position. The aggregate consideration for these transactions is set at $20.5 million, deemed fair and beneficial for shareholders.

More about Brii Biosciences Limited

Brii Biosciences Limited is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines to improve public health. The company primarily operates within the pharmaceutical industry, with a specific market focus on infectious diseases and central nervous system disorders.

YTD Price Performance: 5.83%

Average Trading Volume: 1,500

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: €97.53M

