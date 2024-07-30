Brightstar’s Strategic Merger Boosts Gold Production

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited has become an emerging gold producer following a successful merger with Linden Gold Alliance Ltd, adding over 1.45 million ounces of gold resources. The merger also led to board restructurings and a significant 20% increase in resources at the Menzies Gold Project. Additionally, the company launched an extensive 30,000m drilling campaign and processed over 10,000 tons of ore, signaling robust operational activities and growth prospects.

