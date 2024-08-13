Brightstar’s Major Shareholder Sees Voting Power Dip

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

St Barbara Limited’s voting power in Brightstar Resources Limited has decreased following the issuance of new shares as part of a share placement. The change occurred on August 8, 2024, with their voting power dropping from 12.12% to 10.85% due to an increase in the total number of ordinary shares issued. No new associates or changes in associations were reported in connection with this change.

