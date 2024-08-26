Brightstar Reveals Encouraging Gold Project Assays

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited has announced promising first assay results from their extensive infill drilling program at the Lord Byron deposit within the Jasper Hills Gold Project, aimed at bolstering resource confidence and informing future open pit mining operations. The results align with the expected grades from the current 244koz Au mineral resource, with significant gold intercepts noted, and drilling continues at both Jasper Hills and Menzies Gold Projects, promising further updates. This advancement is expected to enhance the forthcoming resource estimates and supports the potential profitability outlined in the recent scoping study.

For further insights into AU:BTR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.