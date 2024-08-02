Brightstar Resources Secures $24M for Expansion

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited is set to bolster its exploration and development efforts with a successful $24 million share placement, which has been met with strong support from institutional investors. The capital will accelerate the development of the Sandstone Project and enhance Brightstar’s overall gold resource portfolio. The new shares from the placement are expected to begin trading on the ASX on August 8, 2024, following a two-tranche issue process.

