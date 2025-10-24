Brightstar Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brightstar Resources Limited ( (AU:BTR) ) has shared an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for 24 November 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge proxy forms and submit questions in advance to facilitate efficient meeting proceedings. The Notice of Meeting and related documents are available online, with options for electronic communication and voting to streamline shareholder engagement.

More about Brightstar Resources Limited

Brightstar Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing primarily on mining and exploration activities. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker BTR and is involved in the development and extraction of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 3,968,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$309.9M

