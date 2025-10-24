Brightstar Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Brightstar Resources Limited ( (AU:BTR) ) has shared an announcement.

Brightstar Resources Limited has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 24, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. The meeting will cover the company’s annual report, a non-binding vote on the remuneration report, and the re-election of director Jonathan Downes. Shareholders are encouraged to attend or vote by proxy.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BTR) stock is a Buy with a A$1.57 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brightstar Resources Limited stock, see the AU:BTR Stock Forecast page.

More about Brightstar Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,968,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$309.9M

See more insights into BTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue