Brightstar Resources Plans New Share Issue

Brightstar Resources Limited has announced a new proposed issuance of securities, with a total of 2,959,128,688 ordinary fully paid shares to be potentially released on the ASX under the security code BTR. The anticipated issue date for these securities is set for November 13, 2024. This move may interest investors looking to engage with the expanding portfolio of Brightstar Resources.

