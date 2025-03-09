Brightstar Resources Launches Maiden Gold Processing Campaign at Laverton

An announcement from Brightstar Resources Limited ( (AU:BTR) ) is now available.

Brightstar Resources Limited has commenced its maiden gold processing campaign at the Laverton Mill, marking a significant milestone in its CY25 gold production program. The company has initiated ore processing under an Ore Purchase Agreement with Genesis Minerals, allowing for the sale and processing of up to 500,000 tonnes of ore. This development positions Brightstar to capitalize on record AUD gold prices and supports its strategic growth plans, including the development of the Fish underground project and ongoing exploration activities.

Brightstar Resources Limited is a company operating in the gold mining industry, focusing on gold production and exploration. The company is involved in mining operations at the Second Fortune Underground Mine and is developing the Fish underground project, with additional activities at the Laverton and Menzies assets. Brightstar aims to expand its production capabilities and enhance its mineral resources through extensive drilling programs.

