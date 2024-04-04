Brightstar Resources Expands Share Quotation

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 535,714,285 new ordinary shares under the ASX code BTR, with the issue date set on April 4, 2024. This move indicates the company’s expansion of its financial base and offers an opportunity for investors to partake in Brightstar’s growth. The application follows procedures outlined in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

