Brightstar Resources Boosts Capital with Stock Issue

Brightstar Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 80 million fully paid ordinary shares as non-cash compensation for mining and related services provided by its creditors. The company has chosen to settle with shares instead of a formal agreement, strengthening ties with supportive industry partners. This issuance of securities is expected to be quoted on the ASX under the code BTR.

