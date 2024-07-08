Brightstar Announces High-Grade Gold Discoveries

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited has announced promising initial assay results from their Menzies Gold Project, revealing high-grade gold intercepts within the Lady Shenton System. Notable findings include several intersections with gold grades significantly above the expected average, reaffirming the potential for resource upgrades and extensions. These results will inform upcoming feasibility studies and mine planning for the company’s anticipated mining activities in 2025.

