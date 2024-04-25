Brighton Pier Group Sets Date for Annual Results and AGM

The Brighton Pier (GB:PIER) has released an update.

The Brighton Pier Group PLC has announced it will release its annual results for the year ended December 24, 2023, on May 8, 2024. Additionally, the company’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for June 12, 2024, at Cavendish Capital Markets Limited in London, with further details to be provided to shareholders. All announcements and news can be accessed via the company’s website.

For further insights into GB:PIER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.