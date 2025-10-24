Bright Smart Securities Updates CEO Remuneration Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited ( (HK:1428) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited has issued a supplemental announcement regarding the remuneration of its former chief executive officers, Mr. Ng Kim Wah and Mr. Leong Yean-Shen, Jimmy. The announcement details their compensation for the fiscal years ending March 2012 and March 2013, noting significant increases in their remuneration. This update is intended to provide additional transparency to shareholders and potential investors, emphasizing the importance of cautious engagement with the company’s shares.

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the financial sector. It focuses on providing securities and commodities trading services.

