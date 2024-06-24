Bright Smart Announces Stable Annual Profits

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited (HK:1428) has released an update.

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited has announced its annual results for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2024, reporting a notable profit of HK$558,842,000. Despite a slight decline from the previous year’s profit of HK$620,595,000, the company maintains a robust operational performance with a total comprehensive income of HK$558,509,000 attributable to its equity shareholders. The earnings per share stood at 32.93 cents, slightly down from 36.56 cents in the prior year.

