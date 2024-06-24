Bright Smart Announces Final Year Dividend

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited (HK:1428) has released an update.

Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited has announced a final dividend of HKD 0.33 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, with shareholders’ approval set for 19 August and payment due on 9 September. The announcement, dated 24 June 2024, indicates a new dividend distribution for investors with no applicable withholding tax.

