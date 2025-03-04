Bright Minds Biosciences Strengthens Epilepsy Focus with New Advisory Board Members

Bright Minds Biosciences ( (TSE:DRUG) ) has shared an announcement.

Bright Minds Biosciences has expanded its Scientific Advisory Board by including five renowned experts in epilepsy research, enhancing its clinical focus on epilepsy. This strategic move aims to leverage the extensive experience of these experts to advance the company’s Phase 2 BREAKTHROUGH study and overall pipeline, potentially improving treatment options for the over 70 million people affected by epilepsy worldwide.

More about Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences is a pioneering company focused on developing highly selective 5-HT2 agonists for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, depression, and other central nervous system disorders.

