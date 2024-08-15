Bright Minds Biosciences Financial Struggles Continue

Bright Minds Biosciences (TSE:DRUG) has released an update.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. reported a net and comprehensive loss of $2,028,505 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, with a decrease in total assets from $6,879,072 in 2023 to $6,277,871 in 2024. The shareholders’ equity also saw a reduction from $6,598,216 in the previous year to $6,099,243, reflecting ongoing financial challenges for the company.

