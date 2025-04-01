Bright Green Corp Delays Yearly Report Filing

Bright Green Corp ( (BGXXQ) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Bright Green Corporation has filed a Form 12b-25, notifying a delay in the submission of its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to the recent engagement of an outside accounting firm, which requires additional time to prepare and audit the company’s financial statements. Bright Green Corporation anticipates filing the report within the fifteen-day grace period allowed by Rule 12b-25, though there may be potential delays. The company does not expect any significant changes in its financial results from the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by Lynn Stockwell, the President, CEO, CFO, Secretary, and Director, who is overseeing compliance efforts.

More about Bright Green Corp

YTD Price Performance: -6.67%

Average Trading Volume: 194,890

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $11.47M

