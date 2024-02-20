Bright Green Corp. Announces Board Shakeup and Stock Grant

Bright Green Corp. (BGXX) has released an update.

Bright Green Corporation recently announced significant changes to its Board of Directors, including the appointment of CEO Gurvinder Singh to the Board and Lynn Stockwell, co-founder, as the new Chair. Terry Rafih resigned as Executive Chairman, effective the following day, with no disagreements cited. Rafih’s departure includes a separation agreement granting him over 4.9 million shares of common stock, combining accelerated vesting and compensation for unpaid remuneration. This update, shared via a press release, is not intended for regulatory filing purposes but is merely informational.

For further insights into BGXX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.